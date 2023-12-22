Insider Selling: Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Director Sells 14,990 Shares of Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $416,422.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Genie Energy stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $789.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.37. Genie Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $125.05 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

