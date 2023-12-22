Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $210,313.80 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.