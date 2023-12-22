Insider Selling: Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Insider Sells $240,790.00 in Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $240,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gwendolyn Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 19th, Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $146,960.00.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $948.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

