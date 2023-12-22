Insider Selling: Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Director Sells $157,777.40 in Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,328.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -899.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CSFB dropped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

