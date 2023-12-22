Insider Selling: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Major Shareholder Sells 132,700 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $22.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently -624.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBU. Desjardins set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after acquiring an additional 686,614 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

