Insider Selling: Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Sells C$396,000.00 in Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Lucas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.96, for a total transaction of C$396,000.00.

Bitfarms Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSE:BITF opened at C$3.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 3.18. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.