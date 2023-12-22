Insider Selling: Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Sells C$396,000.00 in Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Lucas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.96, for a total transaction of C$396,000.00.
Bitfarms Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of TSE:BITF opened at C$3.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 3.18. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.
About Bitfarms
