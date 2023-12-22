Insider Selling: Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer Sells C$121,282.39 in Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39.

Aecon Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$11.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.29 and a 12-month high of C$14.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$740.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.8109589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

