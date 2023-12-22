Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 10,111 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 10,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $101,211.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,504.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Accel Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of ACEL opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.29.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.36 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accel Entertainment
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.