Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 10,111 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 10,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $101,211.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,504.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.36 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.