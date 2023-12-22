Insider Buying: Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Insider Purchases A$265,000.00 in Stock

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Reardon bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$265,000.00 ($177,852.35).

Peoplein Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Peoplein alerts:

About Peoplein

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Peoplein Limited engages in the provision of workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing service in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, contracting, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoplein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoplein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.