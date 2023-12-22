Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 13,209 shares.The stock last traded at $15.07 and had previously closed at $15.14.

Indivior Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Indivior Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Indivior during the third quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Indivior during the third quarter worth $109,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.