indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $324,000.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $8.35 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. The business had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

Get Our Latest Report on INDI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,028,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,876,000 after buying an additional 763,140 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.