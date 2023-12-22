IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IBEX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of IBEX by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IBEX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. IBEX has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. IBEX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $124.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

