HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.

HP Stock Up 1.2 %

HP stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $37,330,242.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,246,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,831,286.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $37,330,242.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,246,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,831,286.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,664,131 shares of company stock worth $198,388,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in HP by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in HP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

