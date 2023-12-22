Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.52 and a 200-day moving average of $193.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

