Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,592 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $43,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 114,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 78,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

