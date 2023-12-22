Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

