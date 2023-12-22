Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $261.40 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

