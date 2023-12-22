HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $11.99 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $548.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HONE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.