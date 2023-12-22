Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,699 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after buying an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $112.13. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

