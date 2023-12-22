Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,016 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $75.07. 20,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,804. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $75.45.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.