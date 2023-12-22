Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.41

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 119939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

