Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Paramount Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.85. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.