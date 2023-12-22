Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 190.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,801,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $98.93 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

