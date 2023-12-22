Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,744 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Sempra by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

