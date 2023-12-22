Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NEP opened at $30.58 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 260.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

