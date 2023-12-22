Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.9 %

AQN opened at $6.39 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

