Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NSA opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Get Our Latest Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.