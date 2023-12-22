Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 945 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 29.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,018 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 318.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

