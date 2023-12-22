GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 272,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 226,628 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $8.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GeoPark Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $508.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.37.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.20). GeoPark had a return on equity of 107.40% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 44,737.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

See Also

