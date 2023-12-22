Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.26. 181,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.85. The company has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

