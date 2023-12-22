First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 16th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of FSD stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
