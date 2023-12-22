First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 16th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FSD stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 66,834 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

