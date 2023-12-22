First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
FIF stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.08.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
