First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FIF stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

