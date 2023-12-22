First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.66

Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 13411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $696.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,740 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading

