Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 1,265 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.49 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

