Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,901 shares of company stock worth $1,292,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,638,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 41.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 32,782 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

EPRT opened at $25.72 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.92%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

