Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.82

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 1441556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. TheStreet downgraded Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Element Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Element Solutions by 15.0% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,075,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 144.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

