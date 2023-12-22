Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $205,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

