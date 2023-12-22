Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 3.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $206.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

