Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,444 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,668 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,207,000 after buying an additional 395,289 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,910. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

