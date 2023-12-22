Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 860,552 shares of company stock valued at $195,997,433. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.06. 430,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,032. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

