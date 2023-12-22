Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells $354,671.23 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,807.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DT opened at $55.23 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

