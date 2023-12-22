Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

