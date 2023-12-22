Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.58

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 338549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,470,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

