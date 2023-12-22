David J Yvars Group Sells 750 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

David J Yvars Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

