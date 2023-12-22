D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $412,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,441,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.66, for a total value of $409,320.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total value of $1,081,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00.

On Friday, November 24th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $1,063,250.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $204.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.13. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

