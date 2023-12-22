D Geoffrey Armstrong Sells 3,625 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total value of $569,596.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D Geoffrey Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 120 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $17,883.60.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

