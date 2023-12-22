CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVBF

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVBF opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. CVB Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $26.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.