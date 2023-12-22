Critical Survey: U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) & Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. U.S. Global Investors pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. U.S. Global Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $13.80 million 3.05 $3.15 million $0.20 14.10 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 4.33 $1.92 billion $1.21 32.56

Profitability

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. U.S. Global Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 20.78% 5.51% 5.20% Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for U.S. Global Investors and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Asset Management 1 2 6 1 2.70

Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus price target of $39.10, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats U.S. Global Investors on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds. It also manages hedge funds. The firm primarily invests in no-load mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

