Crane Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
VB stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $215.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.