Courier Capital LLC Sells 23,882 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,882 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP opened at $107.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

